KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 August 23, 2019

IBK 12,150 DN 50
KorElecTerm 47,800 DN 700
NamhaeChem 8,810 DN 170
DONGSUH 17,800 DN 200
BGF 5,820 DN 80
SamsungEng 15,150 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 91,200 UP 2,300
PanOcean 4,500 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 DN 550
CheilWorldwide 25,900 0
KT 27,000 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL183500 UP4500
LG Uplus 12,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,300 DN 300
KT&G 101,500 UP 500
DHICO 5,890 UP 10
LG Display 12,850 DN 150
Kangwonland 28,200 DN 200
NAVER 148,500 UP 500
Kakao 133,000 0
NCsoft 531,000 DN 8,000
DSME 26,650 UP 100
DSINFRA 6,120 DN 40
DWEC 4,060 DN 20
Donga ST 83,300 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,850 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 229,500 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 215,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 31,350 0
LGH&H 1,150,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 329,500 UP 9,500
KEPCO E&C 17,650 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,200 DN 1,600
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,550 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 60,700 UP 100
Celltrion 151,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 21,350 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,900 DN 500
(MORE)

