KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 August 23, 2019

KIH 71,300 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 31,150 DN 500
GS 46,750 0
CJ CGV 34,250 DN 550
HYUNDAILIVART 13,800 DN 300
LIG Nex1 31,250 UP 50
FILA KOREA 55,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,100 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,440 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 124,000 DN 2,000
LF 20,200 DN 150
FOOSUNG 9,580 UP 220
JW HOLDINGS 5,900 DN 20
SK Innovation 161,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 21,850 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 39,000 DN 300
Hansae 18,050 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 59,600 DN 700
Youngone Corp 35,550 DN 200
KOLON IND 40,750 DN 750
HanmiPharm 283,000 DN 4,500
BNK Financial Group 6,520 DN 50
emart 115,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY289 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 43,550 DN 750
CUCKOO 107,500 DN 1,000
COSMAX 71,300 DN 1,200
MANDO 32,900 DN 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 283,500 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 68,400 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 35,800 DN 100
Netmarble 94,200 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S322500 UP5000
ORION 87,100 DN 2,300
BGF Retail 195,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 44,150 DN 50
HDC-OP 35,600 DN 500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 36,950 DN 650
WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 DN 100
(END)

