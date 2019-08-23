Cheong Wa Dae: S. Korea has talked enough with U.S. on GSOMIA issue
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea consulted with the United States often and adequately before deciding to end a military intelligence pact with Japan amid a trade conflict, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
It was responding to Washington's expression of "strong concern" and "disappointment" over Seoul's decision Thursday to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).
"It's true that the U.S. hoped for the extension of the agreement," South Korea's Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong said in a press briefing.
Thus, he added, it was "natural" for Washington to be disappointed with Seoul's move.
Asked if the U.S. really showed "understanding" on it, Kim avoided a direct answer.
He just reiterated that the allies had "sufficient communication and consultation" with each other on the matter, especially through their presidential national security councils (NSCs).
In July and August, the NSCs of the two sides discussed the issue nine times by telephone, he added.
Announcing the plan to terminate the GSOMIA a day earlier in response to Japan's export restrictions, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters that the U.S. "understands" South Korea's position on the basis of bilateral consultations.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
3
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
4
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
5
Four more F-35A stealth fighters to arrive in S. Korea this week
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
1
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
2
Pompeo voices hope S. Korea, Japan will mend ties
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ditch military info-sharing pact with Japan amid trade fight
-
4
(LEAD) Kang says decision to end military pact with Japan separate from S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue