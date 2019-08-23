Lotte Chemical said to submit initial bid for Japan's Hitachi Chemical
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp., a major South Korean chemical company, is said to have submitted an initial bid to buy Hitachi Chemical Co., the chemical unit of Japan's Hitachi.
An official at Lotte Chemical said the company reviewed the feasibility of the bid but declined to confirm whether it submitted the bid for Hitachi Chemical.
Hitachi has planned to sell the chemical unit since early this year, and the initial bids for Hitachi Chemical closed on Aug. 9.
Meanwhile, Lotte Chemical has said it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary as part of efforts to streamline its chemical business.
Lotte Chemical said its merger with Lotte Advanced Materials Co. will be completed by Jan. 2, 2020.
(END)
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
4
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
5
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
2
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
3
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
4
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
1
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
2
Pompeo voices hope S. Korea, Japan will mend ties
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ditch military info-sharing pact with Japan amid trade fight
-
4
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
5
(LEAD) Kang says decision to end military pact with Japan separate from S. Korea-U.S. alliance