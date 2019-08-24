Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS

All Headlines 07:46 August 24, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea twice fired unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, the seventh such launch in less than a month.

The projectiles were launched in the morning from the eastern province of South Hamgyong, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," it said.
(END)

Keywords
#NK projectiles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!