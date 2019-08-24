Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 August 24, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/21 Sunny 20

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 20

Suwon 29/20 Sunny 20

Cheongju 28/21 Sunny 20

Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 20

Gangneung 29/22 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 20

Jeju 28/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20

Busan 28/22 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!