U.S. says it is aware of reports of N.K. missile launch
All Headlines 09:09 August 24, 2019
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch and is closely consulting with its South Korean and Japanese allies, a senior U.S. government official said Friday.
Early Saturday (Seoul time), North Korea twice fired unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, according to South Korea's military.
"We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea, and continue to monitor the situation," the official told Yonhap News Agency. "We are consulting closely with our Japanese and South Korean allies."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
3
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
4
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
5
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
Most Saved
-
1
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
2
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
3
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
5
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
1
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
3
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it would be miscalculation if U.S. confronts Pyongyang with sanctions
-
5
Pompeo voices hope S. Korea, Japan will mend ties