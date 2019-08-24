(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 24)

Announcing the decision, Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae said it doesn't serve the national interest to maintain the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan under the current circumstances. Japan expressed "extreme regret" over the decision while the United States, which had called for an extension of the agreement, also showed disappointment. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a news conference that the shared interests of the two countries are important to the U.S. and expressed hope that Korea and Japan could begin to put their relationship "back in exactly the right place."