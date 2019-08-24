2000 -- The government releases a list of 63 prisoners of conscience to be sent to communist North Korea. Jailed during the 1950-53 Korean War and refusing to accept the capitalist South as their home, they were bused to the North on Sept. 2. Their repatriation was made as a result of an inter-Korean summit in June, when South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il agreed to cooperate for reunification and increase social and economic exchanges.