Trump says U.S. has really good relations with N. Korea: report
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said his country has a really good relationship with North Korea, Reuters reported, after Pyongyang fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Saturday.
"Kim Jong-un has been very straight with me," Trump was quoted by Reuters as saying at the White House on Friday (Washington time) after the projectiles launch, which marked the seventh such event since late July.
Trump earlier said the North's leader Kim had sent him a letter expressing a "small apology for testing the short-range missiles" and that Kim told him such saber-rattling would stop when the joint exercise between South Korea and the United States ends.
The allies' combined training ended Tuesday.
