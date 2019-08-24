Cheong Wa Dae says it never used Japan's intel in analyzing N.K. missiles under Moon
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea never used Japan's intelligence in analyzing North Korea's missile launches under the current Moon Jae-in administration, a senior official at the presidential office said Saturday, amid concerns over possible limits in countering the North's threats with the termination of an intel-sharing deal between Seoul and Tokyo.
The official made the remark after North Korea fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea earlier in the day, marking the seventh such launch since late July.
"Not a single piece of information Japan provided regarding North Korea's missiles was meaningful," the official told Yonhap News Agency on the condition of anonymity.
The official's remarks came amid rising concerns over Seoul's decision on Thursday to pull out from the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) in the face of an escalating bilateral dispute over trade and history.
The termination of GSOMIA marks the culmination of a spat that began with Japan's decision to curb exports of sensitive materials to South Korea in early July.
Seoul denounced the move as retaliation for South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of forced labor during Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
The dispute escalated with Japan's delisting in August of South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners and Seoul's tit-for-tat action to remove Tokyo from its own list.
Announcing the withdrawal from the intel-sharing deal, Seoul cited a "grave change" in security cooperation conditions between the two countries.
GSOMIA, which was signed in 2016, is now set to expire in November.
Seoul has said it will continue to pursue security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo to cope with nuclear and missile threats from the North and will do its best to minimize the impact of its withdrawal from the pact through close consultation with the United States.
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
3
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
4
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
5
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
1
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
2
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
3
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
5
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
1
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae: S. Korea has talked enough with U.S. on GSOMIA issue