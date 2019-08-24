Pro-N.K. paper says security issues should be discussed at working-level nuclear talks
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper said Saturday that the United States should be ready to discuss security issues at the working-level nuclear talks to resume their negotiations, blaming Washington for the delay of the promised resumption of talks.
The article from the Japan-based Choson Sinbo was released as North Korea fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea earlier in the day, ratcheting up tensions even after the end of a joint military exercise between the South and the U.S. It marked the North's seventh such launch since late July.
"The working-level negotiations agreed at Panmunjom can take place when the U.S. negotiations team is prepared with finding a constructive solution to meet each other's interest by dealing with the North Korea and the U.S.' mutual security issues," it said.
The article was referring to the surprise meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in late June, where the two leaders agreed to resume their nuclear talks after months of a stalemate.
"The responsibility for the delay of the working-level negotiations between North Korea and the U.S., which President Trump has said would begin in two or three weeks, lies in the U.S.," the article said, citing the allies' combined drill that the North has long denounced as an invasion rehearsal.
With the end of the joint exercise this week, hope had arisen that the North could stop its missile launches and return to talks, but the North has continued its criticism against Seoul and Washington.
On Friday, the North's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho denounced U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for stating that the "toughest" sanctions will remain until North Korea denuclearizes, threatening that Pyongyang will try to remain "America's biggest threat" if the U.S. continues to confront the North with sanctions.
