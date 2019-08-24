NBA center for Lithuania gives thumbs-up to 'aggressive' S. Korean defense
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- After his Lithuanian team dispatched South Korea 86-57 in a men's exhibition basketball tournament on Saturday, center Jonas Valanciunas emerged from the locker room with ice on his left foot.
The center for the Memphis Grizzlies dropped a team-high 20 points in the rout at Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, while battling Ricardo Ratliffe, an American-born center naturalized as South Korean, in the low post all game.
Ratliffe gives away almost six inches to the 7-foot Valanciunas, but he held his ground while dropping in a game-high 24 points himself.
Afterward, Valanciunas called Ratliffe "the main guy and the leader" for South Korea.
"He's a good player. He has a good shot, and he's active on offense," Valanciunas said. "(South Koreans) all played well. They were all aggressive on defense."
South Korea kept it relatively close in the opening half, outscoring Lithuania 14-13 in the second quarter thanks to some physical defense.
But Lithuania started dialing in from three-point range in the second half, and once Ratliffe picked up his fourth foul midway through the third quarter, Valanciunas dominated the low post.
In one stretch in the fourth, Valanciunas dropped in nine straight points, including a three-point play following a thunderous putback.
South Korea is hosting this tournament, which also features the Czech Republic and Angola, in preparation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in China. All four teams here will compete in the World Cup.
Lithuania, world No. 6, is paired with Australia (No. 11), Canada (No. 23) and Senegal (No. 37) in Group H. The top two teams from each of the eight groups will advance to the second round, and Valanciunas said he was confident in his team's chances.
"We're going there to win. That's our goal," he said. "We're going there with a clear mind and a clear head. All teams participating in the World Cup are good. Our goal is to win no matter who stands in front of us."
There will be a small subplot for Valanciunas when he faces Canada in the group stage. Canada is coached by Nick Nurse, head coach of the Toronto Raptors. Valanciunas was drafted by the Raptors in the first round in 2011 and spent the first six and a half seasons of his NBA career with them, before getting dealt to the Grizzlies in February this year. Nurse was an assistant for the Raptors from 2013 to 2018 before taking over as head coach for the 2018-2019 season.
Valanciunas was relegated to the bench role during Nurse's first season as the bench boss but was still scoring at a career-high pace in limited minutes before the trade.
"It's going to be fun," Valanciunas said with a smile when asked about facing Nurse. "I know many players from the Canadian national team. It's going to be fun to see how that match's going to be."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
3
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
4
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
5
S. Korea cruises past Iran to open Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
-
1
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
2
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
3
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
5
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
1
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae: S. Korea has talked enough with U.S. on GSOMIA issue