S. Korean basketball coach urges players to keep shooting
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky once said, "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take."
It's not clear if South Korean men's basketball head coach Kim Sang-shik was aware of that quote on Saturday -- or if he even knows who Gretzky is -- but after his players missed 13 of 14 attempts from downtown in an exhibition game against Lithuania, Kim's message for the team was loud and clear.
"We just have to keep shooting," Kim said after an 86-57 loss at a four-nation tournament at Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. "No matter how tough the defense may be, it's important for our guys to continue to take shots with confidence."
South Korea was predictably overmatched down low, with Jonas Valanciunas, the 7-foot center for the Memphis Grizzlies, dropping in 20 points and grabbing 15 boards. Lithuania outrebounded South Korea 41-28.
But Lithuania also beat South Korea at its own game, going 8-of-17 from distance, including 7-of-11 in the second half. South Korea's lone three-pointer came courtesy of Lee Seoung-hyun with 2:35 left in the third quarter.
South Korea is hosting this tournament, with the Czech Republic and Angola also in the field, as a tuneup for the Aug. 31-Sept. 15 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China. South Korea will face Argentina, Nigeria and Russia at the World Cup.
Lithuanian coach Dainius Adomaitis said his team "challenged (South Koreans) on the perimeter" because they knew they were facing a good three-point shooting team. Kim said he expected similarly tough perimeter defense in the tournament.
"For us to survive the group stage, we have to keep competing as a team," the coach said. "European teams in particular tend to play really tight defense on the perimeter."
South Korea was only down 34-27 at halftime, and even outscored Lithuania 14-13 in the second quarter. Kim said the defensive rotation worked well through the first 20 minutes, but his players ran out of gas guarding and chasing taller and faster players.
Kim added he didn't want to push the players too hard with the World Cup just a week away.
"I think our players executed our tactics quite well," the coach added. "We need to work on switching on defense for upcoming games."
Lee Seoung-hyun, who had 10 points, said facing Lithuania provided a valuable learning experience.
"We went in as the challenger and came out feeling that we still have a ways to go," Lee said. "The way we finished the game was disappointing, but hopefully playing in this tournament will help us at the World Cup."
