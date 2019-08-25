Today in Korean history
Aug. 26
1955 -- South Korea becomes a member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
1996 -- Former South Korean Presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo are sentenced to death and 22 1/2 years in jail, respectively, for rebellion and other charges. In April 1997, the charges were commuted to life imprisonment for Chun and 17 years in jail for Roh by the Supreme Court. In December 1997, the two were released on a special pardon.
1997 -- The U.S. State Department grants political asylum to North Korean Ambassador to Egypt Chang Sung-kil.
1999 -- Creditors put Daewoo Group's 12 affiliates under a debt-restructuring program.
2013 -- South Korean technicians are given permission to stay for extended periods of time at an inter-Korean factory park in North Korea to better support companies planning to reopen their factories.
2016 -- The vice chairman of South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, Lotte Group, is found dead, in an apparent suicide that occurred while he was waiting for a summons by prosecutors over corruption allegations involving the group.
2018 -- The unified Korean canoeing team grabs the gold medal in women's 500-meter dragon boat racing at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, the co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta.
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
3
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
4
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
5
Four more F-35A stealth fighters to arrive in S. Korea this week
-
1
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
2
New YouTube original series to feature TWICE's global growth
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
4
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
5
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
1
(4th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean Navy launches Dokdo defense drills
-
3
(LEAD) Police launch probe as video shows man allegedly beating Japanese woman on street
-
4
S. Korea falls to Lithuania in basketball worlds tuneup match
-
5
(2nd LD) Police launch probe as video shows man allegedly beating Japanese woman on street