Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 August 25, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/21 Sunny 0
Incheon 28/22 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/20 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 30/20 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 30/20 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 29/20 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 70
Jeonju 29/21 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 28/21 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/23 Rain 70
Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 30
Busan 28/23 Cloudy 30
(END)
