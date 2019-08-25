Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

August 25, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Sunny 0

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/20 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 30/20 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 30/20 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 29/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 70

Jeonju 29/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 28/21 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/23 Rain 70

Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 30

Busan 28/23 Cloudy 30

