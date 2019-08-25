S. Korean internationals net 1st goals in Germany, France
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) --Two South Korean internationals have found the back of the net for the first time in their respective European leagues, with a national team call-up for a World Cup qualifier just around the corner.
Midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon scored his first Bundesliga goal in his SC Freiburg debut against Paderborn at Benteler Arena in Paderborn, Germany, on Saturday (local time).
Kwon had joined Freiburg from Dijon FCO in France, and he wasted no time announcing his presence, scoring just five minutes after entering the match in the 85th minute with his club ahead 2-1. Kwon's goal, set up by Lucas Holer, rounded out the scoring for Freiburg.
Kwon suffered a calf injury during a preseason match last month, and he first joined the Freiburg lineup on Aug. 16. He was held out in a 3-0 victory over Mainz but came off the bench this time to help Freiburg to a second consecutive victory.
In France, Bordeaux forward Hwang Ui-jo got his first Ligue 1 goal in his third match, helping the club to a 2-0 victory over Dijon FCO at Stade Gaston Gerard in Dijon, France, on Saturday (local time).
Hwang opened the scoring in the 11th minute and Loris Benito added another in the 47th, giving Bordeaux their first win after a draw and a loss in the first two matches of the new season.
Hwang left Japan over the offseason for his first European stint.
Both Kwon and Hwang are mainstays on Paulo Bento's national team, and are expected to get the call when Bento announces his roster Monday in Seoul for an upcoming World Cup qualifier against Turkmenistan.
South Korea will first play Georgia in a tuneup match in Istanbul on Sept. 5 and then travel to Turkmenistan for a match in the second round of the Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Sept. 10.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
