(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)

Cheong Wa Dae shunned disputing the US comments directly. It rather touted the exit from the deal as an occasion to upgrade the US alliance. That is sophistry apparently to veil the crumbling alliance. One will hardly be on better terms with someone who says he is disappointed. Cheong Wa Dae is keen on public opinion of the current government. The ruling camp seems to believe that it can rally support for Moon with anti-Japanese measures including the termination of the deal.