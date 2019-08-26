(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 26)

There is no doubt that Seoul would take tit-for-tat measures if Tokyo retaliates further. No one can rule out the possibility of both sides heading for an all-out trade war. That is why the Moon government should pull out all the stops to minimize the fallout of the trade row on the economy. The Seoul financial markets have shown volatility since July when Japan began to take economic retaliation against the South Korean Supreme Court's rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of forced labor during World War II.