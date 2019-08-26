Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Aug. 26

All Headlines 08:53 August 26, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Second day of Dokdo defense exercises

-- S. Korea-Ethiopia summit

-- Ruling party, gov't to discuss 2020 budget bill

-- (News Focus) Main issues of upcoming Supreme Court ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's corruption scandal

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)

