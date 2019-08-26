Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 August 26, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/21 Cloudy 20

Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 20

Suwon 31/20 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/20 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 32/19 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 30/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/19 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/21 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/23 Rain 80

Daegu 31/21 Sunny 20

Busan 28/22 Sunny 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!