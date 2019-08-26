Seoul stocks tumble on intensifying U.S.-China trade war
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares tumbled Monday morning after a sharp escalation of the trade war between Washington and Beijing that clouds global growth outlook.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 34.59 points, or 1.78 percent, to 1,913.71 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would increase tariffs on US$250 billion in Chinese goods to 30 percent from 25 percent, responding to China's announcement of new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.
Lee Won, a researcher at Buguk Securities, said market volatility would increase in the near future over the tit-for-tat escalation of the trade war between the world's two largest economies
The United States and China are also South Korea's two largest trading partners.
Most large caps traded in negative territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 1.93 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.59 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO slipped 1.69 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,219.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 8.7 won from the previous session's close.
