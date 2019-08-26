(LEAD) Naturalized player for men's nat'l basketball team booked after parking lot incident
(ATTN: ADDS player's apology, schedule at bottom)
INCHEON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- An American-born South Korean men's national basketball team player has been booked without physical detention for an incident at a stadium parking lot.
Samsan Police in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, said Monday that Ricardo Ratliffe, who plays internationally under his Korean name, Ra Gun-a, is being accused of shoving a parking area employee the previous day.
According to police, the incident took place a little after 5 p.m. at Samsan World Gymnasium, after South Korea played the Czech Republic in an exhibition tournament.
Ratliffe was driving home with his wife and daughter. He told the police that he and the employee got into an argument over traffic control and said the employee cursed at him in front of his family.
Ratliffe said he demanded an apology but didn't get one. He turned around to return to his car when he saw the employee approaching him, at which time Ratliffe shoved him.
The employee told the police that he wanted Ratliffe punished for his action.
Samsan Police said Ratliffe admitting to making physical contact with the employee.
In a statement released by the Korea Basketball Association (KBA), Ratliffe apologized to fans and the employee.
The player said he'll make sure he won't be involved in another incident like this.
The KBA said the employee accepted Ratliffe's apology.
Ratliffe, the starting center for South Korea, is scheduled to face Angola to wrap up the four-nation tournament on Tuesday and then travel with the national team two days later for the Aug. 31-Sept. 15 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China. The 30-year-old became a South Korean citizen in January 2018.
