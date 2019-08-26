Angelina Jolie's son Maddox starts 1st term at S. Korean university
INCHEON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the eldest son of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, began his first academic term at South Korea's Yonsei University on Monday, in the limelight of the South Korean media.
Maddox, the eldest of Jolie's six children, appeared for the welcome ceremony for incoming freshmen for Yonsei University's Underwood International College (UIC) at the school's Songdo International Campus near Incheon International Airport.
After spending his first year here, he is to move on for further study at the school's main campus in Seoul.
Wearing a white baseball cap and glasses, he arrived at the ceremony venue early on and stayed cheerful throughout the ceremony, occasionally chatting with schoolmates.
Yonsei let in the media to cover Maddox briefly in the initial phase of the ceremony. Surrounded by cameras, he first appeared a little nervous but soon gained composure and a freshman's gaiety in the company of friends.
He was also not pestered by any schoolmates for his Hollywood background or relation to Jolie.
Jolie wasn't present at the entrance ceremony Monday, having toured the campus with her son and returned home last week.
"Maddox started his life at the International Campus's dormitory. ... He will stay at the dormitory and take courses like any other student," a school official said.
Maddox's study at the Korean university was reportedly inspired by his zealous interest in K-pop and Korean culture.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
3
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
4
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
New YouTube original series to feature TWICE's global growth
-
4
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
5
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
1
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested new super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
3
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
5
S. Korea stages 2nd day of expanded military drills for Dokdo