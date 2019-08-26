Over half of Koreans support end of GSOMIA with Japan: poll

Realmeter said 38.4 percent of the pollees negatively evaluated the termination of GSOMIA, with 26.4 percent of them calling it a very bad decision. The remaining 6.7 percent didn't respond or said they don't have an opinion. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. In a similar Realmeter poll carried out July 30, when Japan was preparing to remove South Korea from a whitelist of countries with preferential trade status, 47 percent supported the termination of GSOMIA, compared with 41.6 percent calling for the renewal of the pact.

