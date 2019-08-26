KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KIH 69,900 DN 1,400
LOTTE Himart 30,400 DN 750
HYUNDAILIVART 13,450 DN 350
SKCHEM 43,400 DN 750
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S322500 0
FILA KOREA 52,300 DN 2,700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,400 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 271,500 DN 12,000
Netmarble 92,600 DN 1,600
BGF Retail 199,000 UP 3,500
CJ CGV 33,400 DN 850
MANDO 32,350 DN 550
INNOCEAN 66,800 DN 1,600
LIG Nex1 31,200 DN 50
Doosan Bobcat 35,300 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,100 DN 60
SPC SAMLIP 86,300 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,900 0
ORION 85,300 DN 1,800
DONGSUH 17,750 DN 50
GS 45,850 DN 900
Daesang 21,000 DN 350
SKNetworks 5,210 DN 80
ORION Holdings 15,500 DN 100
KISWire 22,900 0
LotteFood 423,500 DN 9,000
NEXENTIRE 9,160 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 80,700 DN 1,200
KCC 213,000 DN 6,500
GCH Corp 18,650 DN 400
AmoreG 52,100 DN 3,100
HyundaiMtr 124,500 DN 1,500
LotteChilsung 127,000 DN 4,000
HankookShellOil 321,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,350 UP 50
POSCO 203,500 DN 4,000
NHIS 11,950 DN 250
DB INSURANCE 47,600 DN 250
SLCORP 21,300 DN 300
