KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 216,000 DN 5,000
SamsungElec 43,600 DN 350
KumhoPetrochem 68,600 DN 3,200
SKC 44,650 DN 100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,220 DN 120
Mobis 239,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,600 UP 100
HDC HOLDINGS 12,250 DN 250
S-1 101,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 132,000 DN 1,000
IBK 11,950 DN 200
TONGYANG 1,565 DN 20
KorElecTerm 45,100 DN 2,700
NamhaeChem 8,650 DN 160
SamsungEng 15,100 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 90,100 DN 1,100
PanOcean 4,465 DN 35
SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 0
CheilWorldwide 25,650 DN 250
KT 27,000 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL168000 DN15500
LGELECTRONICS 59,500 DN 1,200
LG Uplus 12,300 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 DN 500
KT&G 101,000 DN 500
DHICO 5,740 DN 150
Celltrion 141,500 DN 10,000
LG Display 12,500 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,000 DN 5,500
SK 194,500 DN 2,500
Hanon Systems 11,200 UP 50
LGH&H 1,137,000 DN 13,000
LGCHEM 323,500 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 17,500 DN 150
ShinhanGroup 39,700 DN 650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,900 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 92,600 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,600 UP 100
Huchems 20,850 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,300 DN 250
1
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
3
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
4
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
5
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
3
New YouTube original series to feature TWICE's global growth
4
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
5
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
1
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
2
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested new super-large multiple rocket launcher
4
S. Korea stages 2nd day of expanded military drills for Dokdo
5
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan