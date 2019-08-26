KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
BGF 5,670 DN 150
S&T MOTIV 51,300 DN 600
SKTelecom 235,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 34,750 DN 850
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,950 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 0
HITEJINRO 21,700 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 141,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 98,700 DN 1,800
DaelimInd 94,900 DN 2,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14750 UP100
KiaMtr 42,100 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 38,500 DN 500
LG HAUSYS 58,500 DN 1,100
Youngone Corp 36,350 UP 800
GKL 19,100 0
DAEKYO 6,110 UP 50
L&L 11,550 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 12,500 UP 100
KOLON IND 39,650 DN 1,100
HanmiPharm 275,500 DN 7,500
BNK Financial Group 6,460 DN 60
emart 115,500 0
SYC 49,100 DN 450
SamsungHvyInd 7,360 DN 120
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY284 00 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 42,100 DN 1,450
Donga ST 82,000 DN 1,300
DWEC 3,945 DN 115
CUCKOO 103,500 DN 4,000
COSMAX 68,600 DN 2,700
SGBC 38,050 DN 250
KPIC 109,500 DN 6,000
Hyosung 85,400 DN 1,700
AK Holdings 32,750 DN 1,700
LOTTE 32,250 DN 350
GS Retail 38,000 DN 50
Ottogi 559,000 DN 10,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 242,500 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 19,500 DN 750
