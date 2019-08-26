Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:41 August 26, 2019

DaeduckElec 9,230 DN 300
HtlShilla 76,300 DN 2,600
Hanmi Science 40,250 DN 1,500
SamsungElecMech 84,600 DN 3,700
Hanssem 63,000 DN 400
MERITZ SECU 4,655 DN 120
KSOE 105,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,900 DN 800
SamsungF&MIns 226,000 DN 1,500
Kogas 38,000 DN 300
Hanchem 79,000 DN 1,200
DWS 34,550 UP 250
UNID 43,850 DN 850
KEPCO 25,200 DN 400
SamsungSecu 34,100 DN 800
HyundaiElev 75,300 DN 2,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,650 DN 850
Handsome 29,150 DN 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,200 DN 400
BukwangPharm 13,350 DN 550
WJ COWAY 80,300 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,600 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 225,000 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 210,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 30,600 DN 750
SK Discovery 22,100 DN 450
Hansae 18,700 UP 650
LS 44,300 0
GS E&C 31,000 DN 650
GC Corp 106,000 DN 2,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,400 DN 800
Binggrae 56,000 DN 1,600
Donga Socio Holdings 88,000 UP 500
SK hynix 71,800 DN 2,600
Youngpoong 587,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,500 DN 1,000
Hanwha 23,400 DN 250
DB HiTek 14,250 DN 550
CJ 78,000 DN 2,100
JWPHARMA 26,100 DN 350
(MORE)

