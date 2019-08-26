KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LGInt 16,650 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 5,850 DN 290
SBC 15,850 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,400 UP 100
Hanwha Chem 16,800 DN 650
OCI 66,100 DN 2,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,400 DN 50
KorZinc 427,500 DN 4,500
HyundaiMipoDock 39,300 DN 1,700
IS DONGSEO 28,950 DN 1,050
S-Oil 91,200 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 94,400 DN 6,100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,000 DN 10,500
HYUNDAI WIA 41,400 DN 800
TaekwangInd 1,015,000 DN 20,000
SsangyongCement 5,790 UP 30
KAL 22,100 DN 750
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,080 DN 160
LG Corp. 69,800 DN 400
SsangyongMtr 2,945 DN 85
NamyangDairy 531,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,900 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,100 DN 650
Shinsegae 219,500 DN 6,500
Nongshim 225,500 DN 4,000
Kangwonland 28,100 DN 100
NAVER 143,500 DN 5,000
Kakao 132,500 DN 500
NCsoft 531,000 0
DSME 25,600 DN 1,050
DSINFRA 6,040 DN 80
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,100 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,350 DN 90
POONGSAN 21,650 DN 200
AMOREPACIFIC 120,500 DN 3,500
LF 19,550 DN 650
FOOSUNG 9,660 UP 80
JW HOLDINGS 5,890 DN 10
SK Innovation 159,000 DN 2,500
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
3
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
4
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
New YouTube original series to feature TWICE's global growth
-
4
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
5
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
1
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested new super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
4
S. Korea stages 2nd day of expanded military drills for Dokdo
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan