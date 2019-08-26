High school left-hander selected 1st overall in S. Korean baseball draft

Son dropped out of Hongik University in 2013 and signed a minor league deal with the Cubs the following year. He reached only as high as low Single-A, and batted .238/.310/.295 with 17 RBIs and 16 steals in 69 games. He made four appearances as a pitcher in 2016 and went 1-1 with an 8.10 ERA in 3 1/3 innings. Son, 25, was drafted as an infielder on Monday.

