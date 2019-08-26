High school left-hander selected 1st overall in S. Korean baseball draft
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- A high school left-hander was chosen first overall in the South Korean baseball rookie draft on Monday.
Jeong Goo-beom of Duksoo High School in Seoul had his name called first by the NC Dinos at the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) draft held in the nation's capital.
The Dinos had the first overall pick after finishing with the worst record last season.
This was generally considered a weak draft class with no consensus No. 1 material. Jeong, 19, is a year older than his class because he spent a year in the United States during middle school.
According to the Korea Baseball Softball Association, the national governing body of amateur baseball, Jeong had a 1.29 ERA and a 1-0 record in 28 innings across seven appearances this year. He struck out 36 batters and walked six. Jeong didn't give up a home run.
With the No. 2 pick, the KT Wiz picked Kang Hyun-woo, catcher for Yushin High School in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul.
Kang batted .321/.450/.464 in 26 games this year, with two home runs, 20 RBIs and 19 runs scored. He drew 17 walks while striking out 14 times.
Of the 10 first-round picks, there were six left-handed pitchers, three catchers and one infielder.
The lone infielder was Yatap High School shortstop Park Min, who went to the Kia Tigers with the sixth pick after slashing .409/.512/.576 with 25 RBIs in 18 games.
Among other notables, former Chicago Cubs minor league prospect Son Ho-young was selected 23rd overall (third round) by the LG Twins.
Son dropped out of Hongik University in 2013 and signed a minor league deal with the Cubs the following year. He reached only as high as low Single-A, and batted .238/.310/.295 with 17 RBIs and 16 steals in 69 games. He made four appearances as a pitcher in 2016 and went 1-1 with an 8.10 ERA in 3 1/3 innings. Son, 25, was drafted as an infielder on Monday.
There are three other former Cubs prospects currently in the KBO after getting drafted last year: Rhee Dae-eun of the KT Wiz, Lee Hak-ju of the Samsung Lions and Ha Jae-hoon of the SK Wyverns.
Ex-Houston Astros minor league product Moon Chan-jong went to the Kiwoom Heroes in the sixth round, 57th overall.
Moon batted .261/.340/.352 in 507 career minor league games with 16 home runs and 97 steals. The switch-hitting infielder topped out at Triple-A and was cut loose by the Astros in 2016. At 28, Moon was the oldest player in this year's draft class.
Outfielder Ahn Kwon-soo, a third-generation Korean-Japanese who played at Waseda University in Japan, was selected by the Doosan Bears with the 99th pick, the second-to-last selection in the 10-round draft.
Those who finished high school in South Korea and played for foreign professional clubs without having competed in the KBO were eligible for the draft, as long as their first pro contract expired before Jan. 31, 2018.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
3
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
4
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
New YouTube original series to feature TWICE's global growth
-
4
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
5
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
1
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested new super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
4
S. Korea stages 2nd day of expanded military drills for Dokdo
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan