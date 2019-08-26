Vice FM meets OECD head on development assistance
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho held talks Monday with the head of the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD) on development assistance to discuss ways to expand joint efforts in the field, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
Lee Tae-ho asked Susanna Moorehead, chair of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC), for continued support and attention on South Korea's participation in DAC activities, the ministry said in a release.
He also told her of South Korea's plan to host a series of celebratory events from the second half to mark the country's 10th anniversary of joining the DAC.
Moorehead highlighted South Korea as an exemplary donor, saying its participation in the development aid is all the more important in the current fast-changing international climate.
The British diplomat was in Seoul to meet South Korean officials and attend a forum jointly hosted by the foreign ministry and a related academic society. She also had a separate meeting with Lee Mi-kyung, head of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).
South Korea was elected in June as a vice chair of the OECD DAC for a two-year term and has been involved in the DAC's overall work plan and support of the chair, Britain.
