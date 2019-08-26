FSC nominee vows to reform financial industry regulations
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The nominee for the nation's top financial regulator said Monday that the government should continue to reform regulations and lower the entry barrier to the financial sector to boost the dynamic of the industry.
Eun Sung-soo, President Moon Jae-in's nominee for the Financial Services Commission (FSC), made the remark in a report submitted to a parliamentary committee on national policy ahead of his confirmation hearing slated for Thursday.
"Once a financial incident or scandal breaks out, supervision attracts attention and regulations get tighter. That vicious circle repeats itself, creating an environment in which it is hard to make creative and innovative attempts," he said.
"(We) should consistently push to reform regulations and lower the entry barrier in a way that they boost the financial sector's dynamic and foster competition," he added.
Eun cited "conservative" and "tightly knitted" regulations and supervision as a major challenge facing the financial sector, which he said needs to be addressed to accelerate innovation.
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
3
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
4
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
New YouTube original series to feature TWICE's global growth
-
4
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
5
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
1
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested new super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
4
S. Korea stages 2nd day of expanded military drills for Dokdo
-
5
Moon to visit Thailand, Myanmar, Laos next week