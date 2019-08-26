Police to summon K-pop star, ex-chief of YG Entertainment on gambling charges this week
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Police will likely summon a K-pop star and the ex-chief of YG Entertainment on charges of overseas gambling, sources said Monday.
Seungri, 29, a former member of popular boy band BIGBANG, and Yang Hyun-suk, 50, former chief producer and founder of YG Entertainment, will be questioned on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according to the sources.
The two were booked by the police earlier this month on charges of gambling in a hotel casino in Las Vegas and securing gambling money in violation of the country's foreign currency transaction laws.
Police raided YG Entertainment's office in western Seoul on Aug. 17 to secure relevant evidence. They are reportedly analyzing financial documents of YG Entertainment's U.S. entity that they received from U.S. authorities.
Yang, a former member of the sensationally popular boy band Seo Taiji and Boys of the 1990s, stepped down as chief producer of YG in June as he and company artists were involved in drug allegations.
He was also booked on a separate charge of arranging sex services for foreign investors at a high-end restaurant in Seoul in 2014.
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
3
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
4
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
New YouTube original series to feature TWICE's global growth
-
4
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
5
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
1
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
-
2
S. Korea stages 2nd day of expanded military drills for Dokdo
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested new super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
4
Angelina Jolie's son Maddox starts 1st term at S. Korean university
-
5
Moon to visit Thailand, Myanmar, Laos next week