Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential

All Headlines 00:26 August 27, 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump again touted North Korea's "tremendous" economic potential on Monday, indicating his commitment to continuing denuclearization talks with the regime.

"I think North Korea has tremendous economic potential. I think Kim Jong-un sees that," Trump said in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, France.

Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February ended without a deal.

North Korea has demanded sanctions relief in return for steps toward denuclearization.

Trump has continued to express confidence in the North Korean leader, dismissing the regime's recent short-range ballistic missile tests as unimportant.

This EPA photo shows French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and U.S. President Donald Trump holding a press conference on the closing day of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France on Aug. 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Trump #North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!