(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 27)

This is all the more so because behind the ongoing tensions with Japan is the Korean Supreme Court's ruling last year that ordered Japanese firms to compensate the remaining South Korean victims of wartime forced labor. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Japan began a trade war against this country in apparent retaliation against the court ruling. The Japanese firms resisted paying compensation, so the plaintiffs seized some of their assets here, requesting the court order an auction of the seized assets. We urge the court to approve the sale of these as quickly as possible to help the victims get due compensation. The Japanese firms should also be ordered to leave Korea, if possible.