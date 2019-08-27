Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Parliament to hold hearing on Cho Kuk on Sept. 2-3 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Why can't presidential office, ruling party let go of Cho Kuk despite worsening public sentiment? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Parliament to hold hearing on Cho Kuk on Sept. 2-3 (Donga llbo)
-- Parliament to hold hearing on Cho Kuk on Sept. 2-3 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea-U.S. alliance shaken by Trump's defense of NK missile tests (Segye Times)
-- U.S. says S. Korea's nullifying GSOMIA threatens USFK (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. says S. Korea's nullifying GSOMIA threatens USFK (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Parliament to hold hearing on Cho Kuk on Sept. 2-3 (Hankyoreh)
-- Hearing to decide fate of Cho Kuk (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Financial market roiled by Trump's comments (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Industrial complexes in Gyeonggi Province also hit by recession (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trump says tests by North don't break agreement (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea plans 2 tln won aid for industries hurt by trade spat (Korea Herald)
-- Cho Kuk determined to get minister job (Korea Times)
