S. Korean qualifier retires during 1st round at U.S. Open
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The final Grand Slam tournament of the 2019 tennis season has ended prematurely for Kwon Soon-woo.
Kwon retired with an apparent thigh injury during his first round match against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia at the U.S. Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Monday (local time).
Kwon, the highest-ranked South Korean player at No. 90, was leading the fourth set 3-2 when he was forced to quit. He'd dropped the first two sets against the 84th-ranked Dellien 3-6 and 4-6, before taking the third set 6-2.
This was Kwon's U.S. Open debut. The 21-year-old earned his spot in the last major of the season through qualifiers.
Kwon led 2-1 in the first set and held a triple break point in the fourth game, a chance to go up 3-1 and to serve for a 4-1 lead. But Dellien rallied with six straight points to hold his serve, and then broke Kwon in the next game to take a 3-2 lead.
Down 4-3, Kwon held a double break point in the eighth game, only to let Dellien bounce back to win it. The Bolivian then broke Kwon to close out the first set 6-3.
Kwon dropped the first two games of the second set and then won the next three for a 3-2 lead. But he was undone by a series of unforced errors and lost the set 6-4.
Kwon broke Dellien to open the third set en route to a 6-2 win. The momentum was on the South Korean side, as Kwon also broke the Bolivian early in the fourth set and built a 3-2 advantage.
But then Kwon's left leg flared up. He first called a medical timeout to get it treated. He tried to resume play before going down in lingering pain, and he left the court in a wheelchair.
