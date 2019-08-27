Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 27

All Headlines 10:07 August 27, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- High-level officials of ruling party, gov't to discuss pending issues

-- Foreign ministry to hold anti-malaria symposium

-- School violence up for 3rd year

-- Boy group X1's debut showcase

Economy & Finance

-- Regulator to meet heads of banks over trade dispute with Japan

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)

