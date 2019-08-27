Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 27
General
-- High-level officials of ruling party, gov't to discuss pending issues
-- Foreign ministry to hold anti-malaria symposium
-- School violence up for 3rd year
-- Boy group X1's debut showcase
Economy & Finance
-- Regulator to meet heads of banks over trade dispute with Japan
-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
