Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:09 August 27, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/24 Rain 30

Incheon 28/23 Rain 30

Suwon 28/23 Rain 30

Cheongju 28/23 Rain 30

Daejeon 28/22 Rain 30

Chuncheon 29/22 Rain 40

Gangneung 28/22 Cloudy 40

Jeonju 28/22 Rain 30

Gwangju 26/23 Rain 80

Jeju 30/25 Rain 70

Daegu 28/22 Rain 60

Busan 27/23 Rain 80

