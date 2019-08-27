Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:09 August 27, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/24 Rain 30
Incheon 28/23 Rain 30
Suwon 28/23 Rain 30
Cheongju 28/23 Rain 30
Daejeon 28/22 Rain 30
Chuncheon 29/22 Rain 40
Gangneung 28/22 Cloudy 40
Jeonju 28/22 Rain 30
Gwangju 26/23 Rain 80
Jeju 30/25 Rain 70
Daegu 28/22 Rain 60
Busan 27/23 Rain 80
(END)
