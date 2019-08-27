Seoul stocks open higher on hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday in line with overnight gains on Wall Street, after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the prospects of a trade deal with China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.67 points, or 0.61 percent, to 1,927.98 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Local stocks saw a sharp sell-off Monday as the United States and China exchanged threats of imposing more tariffs. But Trump said, following the Group of 7 summit of world leaders in France, Beijing is willing to resume trade talks with Washington.
Most large caps traded in positive territory with market kingpin Samsung Electronics gaining 0.23 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.8 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO rose 0.98 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,214.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.9 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
