4 out of 10 N. Koreans expected to remain food insecure in 2029: USDA
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Forty-two percent of North Korea's population is expected to remain food insecure even 10 years later, a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report said, as the impoverished country grapples with worsening food shortages.
Referring to North Korea as one of Asia's "most food-insecure" countries, along with Yemen, the International Food Security Assessment, 2019-2029 by USDA's Economic Research Service showed an estimated 57.3 percent of North Korea's population, or 14.6 million people, were food insecure in 2019.
According to the report, North Korea's real per capital gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow 1.1 percent a year between 2019 and 2029, "an improvement over the negative growth rates seen during 2013-18," and domestic grain prices are also forecast to decline during the period.
"Under these conditions, the number of food-insecure people in North Korea is projected to decline by 3.5 million, but 42 percent of the population would remain food insecure in 2029 even with this improvement," it said.
Earlier this year, the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Programme (WFP) said North Korea's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, with an estimated 10 million people, or about 40 percent of the total population, in urgent need of food.
South Korea has offered to provide 50,000 tons of rice to the North in June through the WFP to help the impoverished country cope with its food situation, but Pyongyang reportedly refused to accept the aid, taking issue with Seoul's joint military exercise with the United States.
