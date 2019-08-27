Ocean ministry to release 14 endangered sea turtles
SEJONG, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ocean ministry said Tuesday it plans to release 14 endangered sea turtles into waters off a southern island this week as part of efforts to preserve the species in the wild.
The sea turtles, including some that were rescued or brought into the country for research purposes, will be relocated to waters off Jeju Island, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
South Korea designated four species of sea turtles as protected animals in 2012, banning hunting or selling of the chelonians.
The government also has been rescuing and treating turtles caught in fishing nets, while seeking to increase the population through artificial incubation projects.
Jeju provides the optimal environment for sea turtles as the area has a plentiful supply of food, along with access to the Pacific Ocean, according to the ministry. The beach where the turtles will be released is also clear of fishing nets.
South Korea successfully released 85 green sea turtles raised through artificial incubation into the ocean from 2017 to 2018. Another group of 11 newborn hawksbill sea turtles is also under protection, the ministry added.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(News Focus) Inter-Korean relations in limbo despite end of allies' joint drill
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
New YouTube original series to feature TWICE's global growth
-
4
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
5
New drama series featuring BTS' growth story being produced
-
1
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
-
2
Angelina Jolie's son Maddox starts 1st term at S. Korean university
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea wraps up expanded military drills for Dokdo
-
4
S. Korean EV battery makers striving to secure cathode materials
-
5
Seoul says N.K. parliamentary session will be 'good opportunity' for it to announce policy direction