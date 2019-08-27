(LEAD) Volvo launches new S60 to compete with German rivals in S. Korea
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Volvo Cars Korea on Tuesday launched the all-new S60 sedan to better compete with German brands in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
Volvo Cars Korea has introduced the third-generation S60 premium sedan, revamping the previous model released eight years ago, to compete with Audi's A4, BMW's 3 series and Mercedes-Benz's C-class models, the company's CEO said in a press conference.
The S60 is priced at 48 million won-54 million won (US$40,000-$44,000). The same model sells for $54,000 in the United States, Volvo said in a statement.
"The company has introduced the new S60 in Korea at prices lower than it receives in the United States to lure customers away from its (imported brand) rivals in this important market," Volvo Cars Korea CEO Lee Yun-mo said.
The third-generation S60 is "unrivaled" when it comes to advanced safety features, as well as driving capabilities. The company had received 1,717 preorders for the new midsize sedan as of Tuesday, he said.
In terms of advantages of the S60 versus its competitors, Jon Mayer, head of design at Volvo Cars USA, said the S60 is "completely competitive in looks and drivability, and it is the most driver-centered car that we have made to date."
Carmakers have launched their models in the United States at prices lower than the vehicles sell for at home and in other markets as it is important to strengthen their brand awareness by selling more vehicles in the world's most important automobile market.
The S60 comes with the 2.0-liter T5 turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 254 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped with a head-up display and safety features, such as run-off road mitigation, oncoming lane mitigation and blind spot information systems, Volvo said.
Volvo has reported robust sales in Korea so far this year, outperforming its bigger rivals, such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
In the January-July period, the company sold a total of 6,095 vehicles, jumping 22 percent from 5,003 units in the year-ago period.
For the whole of 2019, it aims to sell 10,000 cars in Korea, up 17 percent from 8,524 units a year earlier helped by strong sales of its SUV models XC40, XC60 and XC90.
Volvo established a business entity in Korea in 1998, and Volvo Cars Korea is wholly owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding of China.
