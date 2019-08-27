Lenders eye 96 tln won for smaller firms ahead of Chuseok holiday
SEJONG, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run policy lenders and banks will provide 96 trillion won (US$79 billion) in financial support to smaller firms and merchants ahead of next month's Chuseok holiday, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
The financial support, which includes debt rollover, is the latest in a series of steps to provide liquidity to struggling smaller firms amid an economic slowdown.
The government usually expands fund injections ahead of Chuseok, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, and the Lunar New Year holiday -- the two biggest traditional holidays in South Korea.
The ministry said all expressways across the nation will be toll-free from Sept. 12 through 14.
Many motorists use expressways to go to their hometowns for ancestral rituals and spend time with their families during Chuseok. This year's Chuseok holiday falls on Sept. 13.
