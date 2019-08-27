Seoul stocks up on hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Technology and auto stocks pushed South Korea's main stock index higher Tuesday morning, as investors were relieved by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that raised the prospects of a possible trade deal with China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 15.4 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,931.71 as of 11:20 a.m.
Local stocks saw a sharp sell-off Monday as the United States and China exchanged threats of imposing more tariffs. But Trump said, following the Group of Seven summit of world leaders in France, Beijing is willing to resume trade talks with Washington.
Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said the comments by Trump have a positive impact on the local stock market as a "U.S.-China trade dispute showed signs of stabilization, rather than intensification."
Most large caps traded in positive territory with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 1.15 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix up 1.95 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.4 percent, and POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, advanced 0.98 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, rose 1.05 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,213.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.55 won from the previous session's close.
