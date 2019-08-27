(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
-
2
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(News Focus) Inter-Korean relations in limbo despite end of allies' joint drill
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
Actress Ku Hye-sun denies ending marriage with actor Ahn Jae-hyun
-
3
New YouTube original series to feature TWICE's global growth
-
4
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
5
New drama series featuring BTS' growth story being produced
-
1
Angelina Jolie's son Maddox starts 1st term at S. Korean university
-
2
Trump calls allied exercise 'unnecessary,' 'total waste of money'
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea wraps up expanded military drills for Dokdo
-
4
S. Korean EV battery makers striving to secure cathode materials
-
5
(News Focus) Fate of Samsung scion hinges on top court's verdict over corruption scandal