Festival on traditional Korean culture to open this week in Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- An annual festival on traditional Korean art and culture will kick off later this week in central Seoul, organizers said Tuesday.
The "Insa Korean Art and Culture Festival: 2019 Insadong Exposition" will be held in Insadong, a multitude of small streets with craft shops and galleries, on Thursday for a five-day run, according to Seoul's Jongno District Office.
Starting with the opening ceremony on the first day, the festival will include a bibimbap feast and an exhibition on traditional artworks, costumes, handicrafts, and paper and pens in the main venue of the Insa Art Center.
Visitors can also participate in making ceramics, ornaments and traditional paper, and enjoy parades of "hanbok," the Korean traditional attire, and Korean traditional music performances.
A walking tour program to sightsee the entire Insadong district with a tour guide will take place two times a day over the five-day period.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea launches Dokdo defense drill amid tension with Japan
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong regret' over Japan's export curbs
-
5
(2nd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
-
1
Ethiopian prime minister to visit Seoul for talks with Moon
-
2
(5th LD) U.S. expresses 'strong concern,' 'disappointment' at termination of Seoul-Tokyo intel pact
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 26)
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
5
New young adult English novel to recount devastation of Japanese wartime sexual slavery
-
1
(LEAD) Vice FM asks U.S. to refrain from public messaging against Seoul's GSOMIA decision
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. defense leaders express disappointment at S. Korea-Japan row
-
3
(3rd LD) Overseas travel ban imposed on minister nominee's family over corruption scandals
-
4
N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting amid speculation over resumption of nuclear talks
-
5
(LEAD) Pompeo cites N. Korea's 'rogue' behavior as talks stall