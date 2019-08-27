Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump again touted North Korea's "tremendous" economic potential on Monday, seemingly urging the regime to return to denuclearization talks.
The negotiations have yet to resume despite Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's agreement to do so within several weeks after their impromptu meeting on the inter-Korean border on June 30.
S. Korea to expand financial support for firms hit by Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's top financial regulator said Tuesday the government will expand financial support for companies hit by Japan's export restrictions if needed, as Tokyo's decision to drop Seoul from its list of trusted trading partners is set to take effect this week.
Choi Jong-ku, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), made the remarks at a meeting with senior executives of banks, a day before South Korea is officially dropped from Japan's so-called whitelist.
N.K. propaganda outlet mentions Seoul's GSOMIA termination for first time
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet mentioned South Korea's recent decision to end a military information-sharing deal with Japan for the first time Tuesday, citing a South Korean media report that strongly supports the move.
South Korea decided not to extend the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) last week, citing a "grave change" in security cooperation conditions and Tokyo's refusal to accept Seoul's dialogue proposals.
S. Korea issues travel warning for protest-hit Hong Kong
SEOUL -- South Korea has issued a travel warning for Hong Kong, citing increasing risks from escalating violence in deepening anti-government protests, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
A "navy warning", which calls for caution and is the lowest of the four-phase travel warning system, has been imposed on all of Hong Kong, effective as of Monday, the ministry said in a release.
Universities, facilities raided over corruption scandals involving minister nominee's family
SEOUL -- The prosecution on Tuesday raided universities, a medical center and other facilities involved in snowballing corruption allegations involving Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk and his family.
Investigators were sent to the Busan Medical Center, Seoul National University and Korea University amid speculation that Cho's 28-year-old daughter received undue preferential treatment in her academic life and college admissions.
Imported commercial car sales dip 11 pct in July
SEOUL -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 11 percent last month from a year earlier as demand remained weak amid a slowing economy, an industry association said Tuesday.
The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 328 units in July from 367 the previous year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).
(LEAD) Lotte, Shilla bid for airport duty-free in Singapore
SEOUL -- South Korea's two leading duty-free operators have bid for the right to sell cigarette and liquor products at Singapore's Changi Airport, an industry tracker said Tuesday.
No. 1 Lotte Duty Free and second-largest Shilla Duty Free submitted their bids to operate tobacco and liquor concessions at Changi's four terminals on Monday, the bid deadline, according to industry journal Moodie Davitt Report.
Gov't eyes 'aggressive' expansionary fiscal policy next year
SEOUL -- A top presidential official said Tuesday the government will seek to tackle downside economic risks and cope with Japan's export curbs against South Korea with an "aggressive" expansionary fiscal policy for next year.
The government plans to submit the draft budget worth 513 trillion won (US$422.8 billion) for next year to the National Assembly soon, up 9 percent from this year, in an effort to prop up the slowing economy.
