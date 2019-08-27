S. Korea's trade terms continue to decline in July
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade terms continued to worsen last month amid a steady decline in exports that has already led to a series of cuts in growth outlooks for the nation's economy, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The terms of trade index for products came to 91.96 in July, down 2.8 percent from the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading marks the 20th consecutive month of an on-year drop.
The trade terms index measures the amount of imports a country can purchase for each unit of exports. A reading below 100 means import prices are higher than those of exports, resulting in unfavorable terms of trade.
The export volume index fell 0.7 percent on-year last month, while the import volume index rose 4.4 percent on-year in July.
South Korea's exports have been on a steady decline since December last year, again falling 13.3 percent in the first 20 days of August from the same period last year.
Last month, the BOK downgraded its growth outlook for this year to 2.2 percent from a 2.5 percent forecast three months earlier.
Adding to the woes of the U.S.-China trade war, Japan's recent export curbs against South Korea are casting a cloud over the Korean economy.
Starting in July, Tokyo began implementing tougher restrictions on South Korea-bound shipments of three key materials vital for the production of semiconductors and displays.
A BOK official said Japan's export curbs had little impact on South Korea's trade in July.
(END)
